Hyderabad hosts renewable energy trade expo

Hyderabad The 6th Edition of the comprehensive renewable energy event, RenewX 2022 commenced on Friday at Hitex, Hyderabad, curated on theme 'Unlocking the Era to Net Zero Emissions', as India looks to accelerate its transition to renewable energy and reduce its reliance on other energy sources. The show stressed on to increase the penetration of renewable energy generation and gear up the stakeholders to progress towards Sustainable Development Goals.



Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets India, said: "RenewX, once again through its 6th edition has taken a step to support the drive to reduce India's carbon emissions and move towards clean energy. As India looks to meet its energy demand on its own, which is expected to reach 15,820 TWh by 2040, renewable energy is set to play an important role. Use of renewables in place of coal will save India Rs. 54,000 crore (US$ 8.43 billion) annually. We are glad that the exhibition and the conference, RenewX 2022 gave impetus to the renewable energy stakeholders to adopt latest technologies and trends and achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2050."

While the Telangana state has joined the expo as a 'Partner State', with over 100 exhibitors under one roof, including companies like Waaree Energies, Goldi Solar, Jinko Solar, Premier Energies, Jakson Group, and many more, the expo displayed a wide array of latest product and technologies from different categories– PV modules, Hybrid systems, materials and Equipments, Inverters, charge controllers, batteries, Testing and monitoring systems, Component manufacturers, Bioenergy equipment manufacturers, Back sheet manufacturers and System integrators. India has set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs, which is 500 GW, from renewable resources by 2030 and reach the net zero emission levels by 2070.

On the second day, the show will also witness the maiden edition of the RenewX Awards at the same venue, Hitex. The awards will further support and encourage industry players with an impact in South India, who strive hard to bring about a sea change in the renewable energy domain with ground-breaking innovations and initiatives. A well-regarded jury panel comprising industry experts will confer and select from over 60 Nominations that are expected to be received. The awards will be conducted methodically with EY as Process Advisors.

The inauguration of South India's iconic show took place in the presence of key dignitaries such as N. Janaiah, VC and MD, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd, Ajay Mishra, IAS, Director General – RESI and (former) Spl. Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana, BRUSSELMANS Pierre-Emmanuel, Consul General, Consulate General of the Kingdom of Belgium in India, Vinay Rustagi, MD �� Bridge to India Pvt. Ltd and Rajneesh Khattar, Sr. Group Director, Informa Markets in India among others.