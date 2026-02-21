Hyderabad’s digital shift pushes brands toward AI-driven marketing strategies

City-based agency Digital Mojo, founded in 2016, has been working closely with brands navigating this shift. Operating from Banjara Hills near Lotus Pond, the 60-member team supports businesses across real estate, education, healthcare, F&B and B2B segments, with lead generation and performance marketing forming a significant part of its work.

Nearly 40% of the agency’s portfolio comes from real estate developers, a reflection of Hyderabad’s booming property market and the sector’s growing reliance on digital channels for discovery and conversions. According to industry observers, homebuyers today often begin their journey online, making digital visibility and funnel optimisation critical.

Digital Mojo adopts what it describes as an AI-first approach. Its in-house analytics system, Mojo Analytica, is used to track performance signals and refine campaigns, while a structured framework called NOW (Network Outreach Workflow) helps standardise execution across channels. The agency also operates a separate branding vertical, Mojo.buzz, focused on brand storytelling, identity development and long-term recall building.

“Hyderabad’s growth demands smarter digital strategies because marketing today is no longer optional. Businesses either market or perish,” says Dhiraj Merani, Founder & CEO, Digital Mojo. He notes that companies in business districts such as Madhapur, Hitech City and the Financial District are looking for partners who can balance storytelling with measurable outcomes.

The shift toward subscription-based and premium social platforms has also influenced marketing playbooks. With audiences consuming more content through curated feeds and creator ecosystems, brands are exploring influencer collaborations and organic storytelling alongside performance campaigns. Agencies are now expected to integrate these elements rather than operate them in silos.

Digital Mojo is ISO 9001 certified and works as a recognised partner with major digital platforms such as Google and Meta. The firm has supported leading developers and enterprise-level clients across India, particularly those seeking scalable digital acquisition systems.

As Hyderabad continues to expand as a commercial and innovation centre, marketing strategies are expected to become more data-led and AI-assisted. For many local businesses, the focus is shifting from mere visibility to sustainable digital growth.

