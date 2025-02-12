Hyderabad’s Hot Climate and Geography Put Residents at Higher Risk of Dehydration, Warn Experts

With summer approaching, rising temperatures create a favourable environment for infectious diseases to spread, making dehydration an even greater concern—often going unnoticed until severe health complications arise. Dehydration is typically linked to intense thirst, but in many cases, it can develop subtly, especially in the form of silent dehydration, which often goes undetected. In addition, diarrheal dehydration, caused by infections or gastrointestinal issues, can lead to life-threatening outcomes, particularly in vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Hyderabad's hot climate and unique geographical features, including its semi-arid surroundings, exacerbate the risks of dehydration. As residents face prolonged periods of heat and occasional water scarcity, coupled with individuals consuming inadequate water can contribute to a higher likelihood of dehydration-related health issues. Experts recommend a comprehensive approach to dehydration understanding its various causes and symptoms along with appropriate hydration solutions for faster recovery.

Dr B Ravinder Reddy, Sr. Consultant, Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Care hospital, Hyderabad, emphasizes the hidden dangers of silent dehydration, stating, “Silent dehydration occurs when the body loses fluids and essential electrolytes without triggering the usual warning signals, such as intense thirst. This is particularly concerning in individuals with diabetes, who may already experience fluctuations in fluid balance due to high blood sugar levels. Presence of one or more contributory factors, such as inadequate fluid intake, strenuous exercise, high temperatures, alcohol consumption, fever, nausea, and vomiting, may put diabetic patients at increased risk of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. Even mild dehydration can impair cognitive function, kidney health. To manage and prevent silent dehydration, electrolyte-based hydration solutions are preferred over plain water. Electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, help maintain cellular balance and prevent fluid imbalances. Individuals with diabetes should be especially cautious, as they are more prone to dehydration due to increased urination and altered thirst perception. Regular fluid intake, incorporating electrolyte-rich beverages with low sugar, is a proactive approach to maintaining hydration and overall health.”

Meanwhile, diarrheal dehydration remains a major public health concern, especially in children Dr. C. Suresh Kumar, Professor of Paediatrics, RVM Medical College, explains: “Diarrheal dehydration results from rapid fluid loss due to infections, food poisoning, or gastrointestinal disorders. Unlike silent dehydration, its effects are often sudden and severe, leading to a significant drop in blood volume and essential nutrients. Left untreated, it can result in complications such as shock, organ failure, or even death. The gold standard for managing diarrheal dehydration is the WHO-recommended Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS). This scientifically formulated mix of electrolytes and glucose ensures optimal absorption of fluids and helps replenish lost fluid and electrolytes. It is crucial to start ORS administration at the earliest signs of diarrhea to prevent severe dehydration. Additionally, continued feeding (as recommended by doctor) and zinc supplementation can aid in faster recovery in children. Studies show that most people make preparation errors when mixing powdered ORS, leading to altered osmolality and reduced effectiveness. If unsure about the correct preparation method, it is best to opt for ready-to-drink ORS formulations. Public awareness of ORS and early intervention can significantly reduce the burden of diarrheal diseases.”

With the onset of the summer season, experts emphasize the importance of staying vigilant about dehydration, various conditions which cause dehydration as well as the holistic solutions for faster recovery. Whether managing silent dehydration through electrolyte-based solutions or addressing diarrheal dehydration with W.H.O ORS formulations, adopting appropriate measures and timely interventions is key to safeguarding health. Residents are encouraged to maintain hydration, especially in hot weather, and seek medical guidance when necessary.