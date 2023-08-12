Hyderabad's Realtors Push for Masterplan with Amusement Parks

Hyderabad: In contrast to the approach taken in other regions, where the emphasis has been primarily on development, real estate professionals are advocating for a comprehensive master plan within the areas falling under GO 111. Their vision is to establish theme-based amusement parks akin to Disneyland and Universal Studios in these regions, aiming to enhance Hyderabad's global reputation.

D. Murali Krishna Reddy, the chairman of CREDAI Telangana, expressed that under the proposed removal of GO 111, they are suggesting the inclusion of theme-based amusement parks like Disneyland or Universal Studios in the masterplan for this zone. This initiative seeks to elevate the State's overall allure, enhance the quality of life for its residents, and transform it into a sought-after tourist destination.

Krishna Reddy further recommended that government representatives collaborate with CREDAI to formulate a comprehensive master plan. New layouts should be granted permissions based on this master plan, alongside appropriate development charges, he proposed. He emphasized that CREDAI has urged government entities to design development zones within the framework of GO 111 in a manner that ensures ecological equilibrium.

An extensive expanse of 1.32 lakh acres encompassing 84 villages in Shamshabad, Shabad, Rajendranagar, Chevella, and Moinabad mandals has been freed from restrictions following the abolishment of GO 111. This land possesses substantial real estate potential due to its proximity to IT corridors, according to experts.

Realtors underscored the critical need for a well-structured masterplan for the State, delineating primary access routes and local roads. They also criticized the government for lacking a master plan since the State's inception. Meanwhile, CREDAI Telangana’s upcoming focus includes establishing a skill development centre at their new office, aimed at educating members about emerging technologies and training their staff to effectively leverage these advancements.

It has been noted that the average productivity of real estate professionals in India lags behind that of countries like China. In response, CREDAI Telangana aims to address this disparity by establishing a “Centre of Excellence for Skill Development” across three to four districts, offering targeted programs to enhance the workforce's skillset.