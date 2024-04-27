Vishwak Sen unveils gritty avatar as ‘Lankala Rathna’ in ‘Gangs of Godavari’ teaser

Vishwak Sen, acclaimed for his versatile roles, is set to astound audiences once again with his portrayal of "Lankala Rathna" in the upcoming film Gangs of Godavari. The teaser, released on April 27th, showcases Sen's transformation into the gritty character, leaving fans in awe of his intensity and demeanor.

Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the teaser offers a glimpse into the dark and intriguing world of the film, set in the backdrop of Lanka. Sen's portrayal captivates with every frame, as his nuanced performance and authentic Godavari slang add depth to his character. Some lines in the teaser hint at the complexity of his role.

The teaser, crafted by cinematographer Anith Madhadi and writer-director Krishna Chaitanya, is elevated by Yuvan Shankar Raja's intense background score. With over 30 million views for its romantic melody song "Suttamla Soosi," Gangs of Godavari has already generated significant buzz.

Joining Sen in the cast are Neha Sshetty as the leading lady and renowned actress Anjali in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments, along with Fortune Four Cinemas. Co-producers Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri, along with Srikara Studios, present this highly anticipated release.

Set for a worldwide release on May 17th, 2024, Gangs of Godavari promises to be a riveting cinematic experience, driven by Vishwak Sen's captivating portrayal and the film's gripping narrative.