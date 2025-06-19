Hyd’s Raghu Vamsi unveils micro turbojet engine at Paris Show

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough for the aerospace sector, city-based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group unveiled fully indigenous 40 KGF micro turbojet engine at the 55th International Paris Air Show, being held from June 16 to June 22.

The 40 KGF micro turbojet engine is developed for UAVs and cruise missiles, said a press release issued by the company on Wednesday. Successfully tested at the company’s Hyderabad facility in the presence of DRDO officials, this high-thrust engine is part of a family of four indigenous engines (14, 19, 25, and 40 KGF) designed and manufactured entirely in India, added the release. “This engine represents a historic leap for Indian aerospace propulsion. It’s the culmination of years of R&D, manufacturing precision, and a bold vision for self-reliant defense technologies,” said Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group.

Incidentally, Raghu Vamsi recently acquired WMT Precision LLC, a 40-year-old aerospace manufacturing company based in Syracuse, USA, renowned for producing fuel nozzles for Collins, Parker, and Honeywell. This acquisition had enhanced Raghu Vamsi’s capabilities in critical aero engine components. At the Air Show, the company also showcased the Astra 100, a jet-powered fixed-wing kamikaze UAV developed under its deep-tech brand ARROBOT. With a range of 200km and speeds of up to 450 km/h, the UAV completed successful test trials earlier this year, said the press release. Again, powered entirely by indigenous systems -- including flight control, propulsion, and telemetry -- the Astra 100 sets a new benchmark for autonomous combat UAVs in India, it added. According to the press release, to support its expanding product portfolio, Raghu Vamsi is developing a state-of-the-art 250,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at Hardware Park, Hyderabad. The plant is expected to be operational by early 2026.