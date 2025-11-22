Hyd’s senior-living sector tests ‘intl standards’ claims and affordability

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, a city once known primarily for its IT corridors and real estate expansion, is now witnessing a parallel transformation, its fast-growing senior-living sector. Driven by increasing life expectancy, fading joint-family structures, and a gradual cultural embrace of organised elderly care, the city has become one of India’s most active senior-care markets. Telangana’s 60 plus populations, currently 8.5 per cent, is projected to approach 11 per cent by 2036. With this demographic shift accelerating, retirement communities are multiplying across Hyderabad’s outskirts, raising an urgent debate: are they truly offering ‘international standards,’ or simply borrowing the phrase as a marketing device?

Among the facilities making this claim is PP Reddy Retirement Homes, located in Mallapur near Balapur, a four-acre campus positioned as Hyderabad’s first international-standard senior community. It emerges in a market that is both fragmented and rapidly expanding. While a government report lists only 19 registered senior citizen homes in Telangana, online directories tell a different story- showing over a dozen more active facilities in Hyderabad alone. The actual numbers are likely higher, with new launches appearing in developing belts such as Shamirpet, Mokila, Kompally and Tellapur. Major national players- Ashiana, Columbia Pacific, Athulya and Annabhau Sathe—have already established large-format communities spanning 10–20 acres with modern geriatric design, dementia-care zones, and tele-ICU integration.

Set against this backdrop, PP Reddy Home stands out more for its philosophy than its scale. Its four-acre campus, while serene, appears modest when compared with larger integrated senior-living townships. However, its focus on organic food, in-house dairy farming, and vegetable cultivation—a ‘farm-to-table wellness model’—is a distinctive feature.

“Nearly 50% of our base cost goes toward providing fresh, healthy food,” co-founder Vamshidhar Reddy explained, emphasising nutrition as a non-negotiable pillar of elderly well-being.

The facility offers tiered accommodation: Rs24,000/month- shared rooms; Rs35,000/month – single rooms; Rs70,000–Rs1,00,000/month- assisted living and bedridden patients requiring round-the-clock care.

A central strength of the home is its in-house medical ecosystem- a 24×7 medical care unit staffed with an on-site doctor, ten nurses, physiotherapy experts and support personnel. Minor ailments are handled within the campus, reducing unnecessary hospital visits. “Major medical expenses like surgeries at Apollo or Owaisi hospitals are borne by the residents themselves,” Reddy clarified while speaking to The Hans India.

However, this system also invites scrutiny. The facility highlights a seven-bed ICU-like unit with ventilators and crash carts. Yet experts argue that any ICU, even a scaled-down one, must follow stringent NABH protocols involving infection control, specialist oversight, and documented governance—none of which have been publicly disclosed so far. With Hyderabad witnessing a 46% jump in geriatric hospitalisations over the past five years, emergency-care transparency is no longer optional.

The management acknowledges operational challenges such as staff shortages and rising expectations from residents’ families. Despite this, they remain committed to their location away from city congestion.

“A senior home cannot function in the middle of the city. Elders need walking tracks, clean air and open spaces. City centres simply cannot offer that,” Vamshidhar Reddy said.

Other players echo similar philosophies. A representative from Athulya Senior Care (Kukatpally) noted, “We follow a structured routine—activities, pujas, celebrations—and anyone can visit and take a tour. Engagement is key to mental health.” Indeed, research shows social activity reduces depression risk among seniors by nearly 30%.

PP Reddy Home offers recreation options such as yoga, festival events, cinema screenings, and hobby clubs. Yet, compared with newer communities adopting dementia-friendly architecture and geriatric-specialist oversight, its model leans more community-driven than clinically sophisticated.

What remains notably absent from public disclosure are key performance metrics—occupancy ratios, clinical audits, resident-satisfaction scores, or emergency-response data. In a sector that affects the lives and dignity of its most vulnerable citizens, such opacity is a growing concern.

Retirement Homes embodies both the promise and contradictions of Hyderabad’s senior-care revolution. Its greenery, humane approach and medical support make it attractive to many families. But as the city’s senior-living market matures, bold claims must be backed by measurable standards. Transparency, not glossy brochures, will become the defining marker of trust and affordability deserves urgent attention.