Hyundai CRETA - A Decade of Trust, Innovation & Undisputed Leadership

In a moment steeped in pride, legacy and emotion, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) celebrates 10 glorious years of the Hyundai CRETA in India. What began in July 2015 as HMIL’s bold step into the Mid-SUV segment, has today become a name synonymous with power, style and aspiration across 1.2 million Indian households.

Since its debut, the Hyundai CRETA has become a phenomenon. Such is its impact that the mid-size SUV segment is now often referred to as the “CRETA segment” in the country. Despite increased competition, the Hyundai CRETA continues to lead from the front, maintaining its undisputed No.1 position in the country every completed year since its launch in 2015.

Speaking on the milestone, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The journey of Hyundai CRETA is deeply emotional, not just for us, but for every customer who made it a part of their lives. It stood for dreams, freedom and progress. CRETA is not just a product, it is a revolution on wheels. Over the past 10 years, it has become the gold standard for the Indian SUV buyer. Every milestone in Creta’s journey reflects Hyundai’s commitment to innovation, quality and customer-first thinking. As we mark 10 years of CRETA in India, we celebrate a movement that changed the way India drives SUVs. We are humbled by the love, trust and loyalty our customers have shown us, and we remain committed to raising the bar, always.”

Speaking on the CRETA’s 10-year milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai CRETA is more than a model, it is a living legacy, crafted with care, evolved with technology and backed by millions of customers who made it their own. The Hyundai CRETA represents ambition, progress and trust. As India’s SUV ambitions grew, CRETA too grew with them and if I may dare say often grew ahead of these ambitions. From just 2 models in 2015 to 12 models today, the mid-SUV segment has become fiercely competitive, yet Hyundai CRETA continues to lead, grow and define the category it helped create. Today, as we reflect on a decade of innovation, leadership and unwavering customer trust, Hyundai reaffirms its commitment to delivering mobility that is smart, sustainable and inspired by humanity.”

Hyundai CRETA By the Numbers – A Journey of Undisputed. Ultimate Leadership

· Annual sales of CRETA have more than doubled since its launch (92,926 units in CY 2016 to 186,919 units in 2024) setting new benchmarks in demand and desirability.

· Over 1.2 million CRETAs have been sold in India, an unparalleled feat in the mid-size SUV space.

· CRETA dominates the Mid-Size SUV segment with over 31% market share in Indian automotive industry

· The sunroof powered variants contribute about 70% to CRETA sales (Jan-June 2025)

· In CY2025 (Jan–June), Hyundai CRETA has been the best-selling SUV in India and has emerged as the top-selling model across all categories in 3 out of 6 months this year.

· The contribution of first-time buyers in Hyundai CRETA has gone up from 12% in 2020 to 29% in 2024

· Available in Petrol, Diesel, Turbo and Electric powertrain options, the Hyundai CRETA offers both Manual and automatic transmission options

· The made-in-India CRETA is exported to over 13 countries and so far, HMIL has exported over 2.87 lakh units.

Now in its second generation, Hyundai CRETA has redefined benchmarks, evolving from a breakthrough model to an icon of India’s SUV landscape. Over the past decade, Hyundai CRETA’s journey has been defined not merely by the launch of new variants, but by its relentless evolution to align with the dynamic preferences of modern consumers. With a commitment to staying ahead of the curve, Hyundai has consistently introduced meaningful updates to CRETA’s features, powertrain, transmission and technology. In addition to its regular upgrades, Hyundai rolled out two special editions - the Knight Edition and the Adventure Edition. Each was meticulously crafted to reflect diverse lifestyles and aspirations, striking a chord with a wide range of customers. Both special editions proved to be success stories, capturing the imagination of consumers and reinforcing CRETA’s versatility and appeal. Over the years, Hyundai CRETA has exceeded its identity as just an SUV, it has become an emotion, a symbol of aspiration that resonates deeply with every SUV enthusiast.

Hyundai CRETA’s brand positioning also evolved powerfully with each generation, mirroring its rising success and the bold disruptions it brought to the SUV segment. First launched in 2015 as “A Perfect SUV,” the tagline set the tone for excellence. In 2020, the second-generation CRETA elevated its identity with “The Ultimate SUV.” This evolution further elevated with the update launch in 2024, proudly earning the tagline of “The Undisputed Ultimate SUV.”

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hyundai CRETA, HMIL has planned a series of activities like:

• UGC contest – To celebrate 10th anniversary of its iconic SUV, the Undisputed Ultimate CRETA, HMIL launched ‘CRETA X Memories’ user-generated digital contest campaign. The nationwide contest invites Hyundai CRETA owners and fans to share their most cherished memories with the SUV and get a chance to win exciting prizes like meet and greet with Ms Deepika Padukone or winning an Apple IPhone among others.

• A powerful manifesto film capturing the 10-year legacy of Hyundai CRETA. To be supported by a digital and print campaign

• Legacy Drive – To celebrate 10 years of CRETA, HMIL will be hosting a grand celebration CRETA Legacy Drive exclusively for the proud CRETA owners. The 100 CRETA convoy drive will flag off from Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) Headquarters in Gurgaon on 26th July 2025.

The journey of Hyundai CRETA reflects Hyundai dedication to continuous innovation, quality and customer centricity. As the CRETA completes a decade of dominance, it stands not just as an icon of success, but as a symbol of what’s next for India’s SUV aspirations.