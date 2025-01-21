Hyundai Motor India Limited commits to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by localizing over 1,200 key components and EV battery-packs

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) underscored its commitment to ‘Make-in-India’ by showcasing its indigenization efforts through a dedicated Localization Zone at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. HMIL, through a strategic indigenization roadmap, has achieved up to 92% localization in manufacturing. Additionally, HMIL and Mobis India Limited have also commenced local assembly of battery-packs at a newly commissioned state-of-the-art facility within HMIL’s Chennai manufacturing facility. The Hyundai CRETA Electric becomes the first model to come equipped with locally assembled battery-packs from the plant.

HMIL’s localisation efforts have led to forex savings of US $672 Million (INR 5,678 Crore+) since 2019, and have fostered direct employment opportunities for over 1,400 people.

Commenting on HMIL’s commitment towards localization, Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer - HMIL said, “HMIL’s indigenization efforts are deeply in sync with Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’ initiatives, and our localization strategy strives to constantly leverage India’s rich resources, skilled workforce and advanced engineering prowess, to develop world-class technology domestically. Commissioning of the HMIL and Mobis India Limited’s battery-pack assembly plant is a key milestone in our localization and EV roadmap. The Hyundai CRETA Electric becomes the first Hyundai EV manufactured in India to come equipped with battery-packs assembled at this very plant, making it a true game-changer.”

With its dedicated Localization Team, HMIL is constantly enhancing its localisation efforts, by working closely with 194+ vendors for over 1,238 parts at its Chennai manufacturing facility.

State-of-the-art battery-pack assembly plant at Chennai, Tamil Nadu

HMIL and Mobis India Limited have commenced operations at its state-of-the-art battery-pack assembly plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, located within HMIL’s manufacturing facility.

In phase 1, the plant has an annual assembly capacity of 75,000 battery-packs.

The plant can assemble a diverse range of battery-packs including NMC (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide) and LFP (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate) batteries.

The battery-pack assembly plant will help optimize battery costs for HMIL and streamline battery availability for Hyundai EVs produced in India.

Hyundai Motor India Limited dedicated to ‘Make-in-India’

HMIL is committed towards building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ with a dedicated localization strategy which leverages India’s rich resources, skilled workforce, and engineering prowess.

HMIL, through strategic partnerships with its supply chain, has achieved 100% localization for key components such as alternator, alloy wheels, disc brakes, catalytic converter, clutch assembly, shark fin antenna and Reverse Parking Assist Sensors (RPAS), to name a few.

Essential high technology parts like Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), panoramic sunroof, inflators, oil cooler and NOX sensors have also been successfully localized for the first time in India.

HMIL, through a dedicated indigenization strategy, has achieved up to 92% localization in manufacturing.

Hyundai Motor India Limited also intends to deepen its localized supplier network by adopting an indigenisation strategy for its upcoming manufacturing plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra.