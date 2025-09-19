Hyundai Motor India Limited Partners with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to host IndianOil World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), under its Samarth by Hyundai initiative, has announced a landmark partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the upcoming IndianOil World Para Athletics Championships 2025. This partnership underscores HMIL’s commitment to nurturing India’s emerging para-athletic talent and advancing toward a truly inclusive and Samarth Bharat.

For the first time, India will host the World Para Athletics Championships, marking a historic occasion that will bring together over 1,000 athletes from more than 100 nations to compete across 186 medal events. The championships will take place from September 25 to October 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said "We are honoured to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil World Para Athletics Championships 2025 New Delhi under our Samarth by Hyundai initiative. This event showcases Government of India’s strong commitment towards a more inclusive India. At Hyundai, we remain committed to supporting and empowering para-sports in India, ensuring that our athletes receive the right resources to excel. We are on a mission to inspire the young generation of para-athletes and support them to pursue their dreams”.

Talking about the association Mr. Devendra Jhajharia President of Paralympic Committee of India said, “This partnership between Hyundai Motor India Limited and the IndianOil World Para Athletics Championships 2025 marks a new chapter for para-sports in our country. Our athletes will receive world-class support, innovative mobility solutions, and greater public awareness, allowing them to showcase their true potential on a global stage. The IndianOil World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi will celebrate sporting excellence and the spirit of empowerment and inclusion that Hyundai’s Samarth initiative represents. With Samarth, Hyundai is giving a strong platform to promote accessibility and dignity for every athlete, helping transform not only lives but perspectives across the nation.

HMIL’s commitment to para-athletics extends far beyond partnering with this event. The company has been harnessing the transformative power of sports to drive positive change in the society. It has launched the ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’ — a comprehensive initiative aimed at identifying and training India’s next generation of Paralympic stars. Within this initiative, HMIL is actively supporting 26 para-athletes through strategic partnerships with multiple NGOs.

The programme has already delivered remarkable results, with seven Samarth - supported athletes qualifying for the Paris Paralympics 2024 and two of them securing medals for the country. Since the inception of the programme, Samarth supported athletes have collectively won more than 60 international and 40 national medals, showcasing the initiative’s growing impact on India’s para-sports landscape.

At the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships 2025, five athletes from the 73-member Indian contingent are supported by the Samarth programme.

It’s a proud moment for everyone at Hyundai to witness athletes nurtured through the Samarth initiative now representing the national team, ready to compete at the highest level.

List of Samarth supported athletes who are part of World Para Athletics Championships 2025 India contingent:

Participant Event Yogesh Kathuniya Haney Discuss Throw Discuss Throw Sakshi Kasana Discuss Throw Shreyansh Trivedi 100 m Banti High Jump

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 stands as a testament to India's growing prominence on the international sporting stage and its commitment to inclusivity in athletics. The event not only marks a proud moment for the country but also ignites inspiration among young para-athletes, reaffirming their belief in chasing their dreams. It further highlights India’s infrastructural capabilities to flawlessly execute a global sporting event of such scale.