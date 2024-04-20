Hyundai Motor launches Grameen Mahotsav

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India said it has expanded its ‘Grameen Mahotsav’ initiative to 16 new locations across the country, after the success of its inaugural event held in Gujarat this month.

The ‘Grameen Mahotsav’ initiative aims to further strengthen HMIL’s connection to rural India with specially curated events and product displays including live music, folk dance, and regional talent shows among others. It also serves as a platform for Hyundai to delve into the vast potential of rural markets. By closely engaging with communities and discerning market trends, HMIL aims to not only cater to evolving aspirations but also identify and welcome new customers, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement on Friday.

The inaugural ‘Grameen Mahotsav’ event was held successfully in Mahemdavad, Gujarat. “Our sustained efforts towards bolstering rural connect are bearing great fruits and Hyundai Motor India has witnessed a remarkable growth in rural markets in the financial year 2023-24. We sold 1.15 lakh vehicles in rural India last year, a growth of 11 per cent over 2022-23,” Hyundai Motor India Ltd. COO Tarun Garg said.