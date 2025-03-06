Hyundai plans 20 lakh EV exports from India

New Delhi: India will play a key role as a manufacturing hub in achieving Hyundai Motor Company’s (HMC) aim of selling 20 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) in the global market by 2030, according to the company’s president and CEO Jose Munoz.

Addressing Hyundai Motor India employees at a town hall meeting in the company’s headquarters in Gurugram on the outskirts of Delhi, he said the company’s new factory that is coming up at Talegaon in Maharashtra would not only help meet domestic demand, but also position HMIL as a global manufacturing hub.

HMIL aims to reach a total annual production capacity of 1.1 million vehicles when its facility at Talegaon becomes fully operational. The company HMC will continue to support HMIL to expand its EV offering and invest in the necessary infrastructure to support this shift, he added.

To meet the growing demand for vehicles, HMIL’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon will play an important role in improving local manufacturing capabilities. HMIL is dedicated to making EVs more accessible and suited to Indian consumers’ needs, aligning with the country’s push for green and eco-friendly vehicles. mobility solutions.