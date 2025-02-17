Hyundai Promise sells over 1.57 Lakh pre-owned cars in CY 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) through its pre-owned car program - Hyundai Promise, has achieved its highest-ever yearly sales in CY 2024, retailing 1,57,503 pre-owned cars with 5.8% YoY growth. Strengthening customer trust and value, Hyundai Promise recorded 35,553 certified pre-owned car sales, contributing 23% to its total volume, registering 8% YoY growth.

Hyundai Promise set a new benchmark in customer engagement, achieving its highest-ever exchange outreach of 20.4% in CY 2024. Among Hyundai Promise certified pre-owned car sales in CY 2024, the Hyundai i20, CRETA and GRAND i10 dominated sales, registering 55% of the total volumes. SUVs accounted for 21% of certified pre-owned car sales, with the CRETA being the highest contributor at 13% and VENUE at 8%, of total Hyundai Promise sales.

Commenting on Hyundai Promise sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “The pre-owned car market in India has ample room for improvement in parameters like transparency, trust, and reliability - challenges that Hyundai Promise, as an OEM-owned network, directly addresses by using new-age technology and the trust of brand Hyundai. With over 1 million pre-owned car sales since inception, Hyundai Promise has redefined the experience of buying and selling used cars, making it more reliable, transparent, and hassle-free. The Hyundai CRETA stands as the most sought-after SUV with 13% contribution in the certified pre-owned segment, mirroring its unmatched popularity in the new car segment. SUV models such as the VENUE and CRETA fetch over 70% of its original price even after third year.”

Certified pre-owned cars retailed through Hyundai Promise go through a rigorous 161-point checklist before being listed on the platform. To ensure absolute reliability and a new-car like ownership experience, certified pre-owned cars by Hyundai Promise are offered with added benefits including a 1-year comprehensive warranty for cars aged under 7 years, and 6 months engine and transmission warranty on cars aged between 7-10 years. All certified pre-owned cars are also offered with road-side-assistance and upto two free services at no extra cost.

Hyundai’s innovative ‘Click-to-Buy’ platform on hyundai.co.in, offers a seamless digital buying and selling experience for pre-owned cars. Buyers can virtually explore certified pre-owned cars available at Hyundai dealerships, request test-drives and place a booking from the comfort of their homes. Sellers have the option of requesting for an evaluation, uploading all relevant documents and viewing the offer price - all through a hassle-free phygital process. Additionally, the H-Smart App for dealers enables seamless and transparent evaluation process, offering best price for used cars to the sellers.

Hyundai Promise makes the pre-owned car buying and selling process reliable, transparent and convenient through a network of 600+ dealers pan India.