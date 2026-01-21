Hyundai’s mcap touches $67.7-bn mark

Seoul: The market capitalisation of Hyundai Motor on Tuesday touched above the 100 trillion-won ($67.7 billion) level for the first time on Tuesday, backed by growing investor optimism over its robotics and autonomous driving initiatives, industry watchers said.

The share price of Hyundai Motor rose as high as 496,500 won in early trading, briefly lifting the company’s market capitalization to more than 101.66 trillion won, reports Yonhap news agency.The gains, however, were reversed in afternoon trading, with the company’s share price closing 0.21 percent lower at 479,000 won, bringing its market capitalization to 98.9 trillion won.

Industry watchers said expectations surrounding Hyundai Motor’s robotics strategy have been a key driver behind the company’s recent price surge. Boston Dynamics, the group’s U.S.-based robotics affiliate, recently unveiled its next-generation humanoid robot, Atlas, and laid out its artificial intelligence (AI) robotics road map.