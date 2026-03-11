MLA Rajesh Reddy Launches FMD Vaccination Program

Nagar kurnool: A free vaccination program against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) was launched on Wednesday in Mantati and Tudukurthi villages of Nagarkurnool district by MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy.

During the program, FMD preventive vaccines were administered to 216 buffaloes and 156 cattle. Sarpanch Lakshmi Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Sarpanch Venkataiah, former MPP Narasimha Reddy and veterinary staff Madhya, Srisailam, Vinay, Satish, Kurumurthy, Pullayya, Parvathalu, Lingaswamy and Praveen participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandal Veterinary Officer Dr. Kalpana advised farmers to ensure that their livestock receive FMD vaccinations. She also suggested that farmers register their livestock on the Bharat Pashudhan App. Ear tags were also attached to the animals for identification and their details were updated in the app.

Farmers were urged to make use of this vaccination program to protect their livestock.