Just In
IBM expands Technology Expert Labs in India to boost adoption of genAI
New Delhi: Tech major IBM on Monday announced the expansion of its Technology Expert Labs capacity in India to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (genAI) and key technologies.
Located in Bengaluru and Kochi, the lab will be focused on helping clients to fully realise the potential of technologies like AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity, to keep their businesses strong in a highly competitive landscape, the company said.
"Businesses are looking for experts who can guide them along each step of their transformation/technology adoption journey by ensuring their projects are successful. The Technology Expert Labs provides that expertise to help our clients deploy our products and solutions rapidly and successfully," Sanjay Pal, Vice President, IBM Technology Expert Labs, said in a statement.
According to the company, the deep expertise and global experience of Technology Expert Labs will augment and accelerate technology adoption for clients worldwide as the India Centre looks to build capacity and competency in genAI, Data & AI, Automation Security, etc.
"The Technology Expert Labs will have first-in-line access to product insights, features, and solutions, benefiting IBM clients and partners in India and globally," said Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Labs and Ecosystem.
The company mentioned that the team has already contributed to successful client engagements across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & North America and is scaling further.