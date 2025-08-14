  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

ICICI revises MAB from Rs 50K to Rs 15K

ICICI revises MAB from Rs 50K to Rs 15K
x
Highlights

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Wednesday revised its minimum account balance (MAB) for its metro & urban, semi-urban, and rural locations following backlash...

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Wednesday revised its minimum account balance (MAB) for its metro & urban, semi-urban, and rural locations following backlash from customers after it hiked MAB few days earlier.

The lender has slashed the MAB for metro & urban locations to Rs 15,000 from Rs 50,000, for semi-urban to Rs 7,500 from Rs 25,000 and for rural to Rs 2,500 from Rs 10,000.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick