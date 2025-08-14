ICICI revises MAB from Rs 50K to Rs 15K

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Wednesday revised its minimum account balance (MAB) for its metro & urban, semi-urban, and rural locations following backlash from customers after it hiked MAB few days earlier.

The lender has slashed the MAB for metro & urban locations to Rs 15,000 from Rs 50,000, for semi-urban to Rs 7,500 from Rs 25,000 and for rural to Rs 2,500 from Rs 10,000.