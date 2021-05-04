IHH Healthcare ties up with Bharat Biotech for vaccine drive

Hyderabad: To increase the pace of immunisation amid a rise in Covid cases across the country, IHH Healthcare announced its subsidiary Gleneagles Global Hospitals has partnered with city-based Bharat Biotech to provide Covid-19 vaccines to 18-44 year old adults across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and the rest of the cities within the network of hospitals.

This partnership with the vaccine maker comes at the backdrop of the Central government's announcement of a liberalised and accelerated phase-3 vaccination from May 1. As part of the accelerated drive, the vaccines will be available through their hospitals, special set up at corporates and residential societies. Three of the IHH Healthcare institutions - Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Hyderabad, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Bengaluru and Gleneagles Global Health City in Chennai will foray into this vaccination drive for the younger population. It will extend to other hospitals within the network later in the month. "It is our responsibility to be an active part of the accelerated immunisation drive to break the chain. Phase 3 would see the young adults and a majority of the working population getting covered. Apart from the vaccination drive at our hospitals, we also focus on larger communities through camps at corporate offices and residential complexes," said Shriram Vijayakumar, CEO of IHH Healthcare India. ICMR study shows that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain.