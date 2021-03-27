IIL foundation collaborates with FAST

Hyderabad: Insecticides (India) through its CSR wing 'IIL foundation' collaborates with Hyderabad-based not for profit Foundation for Agriculture Sustainability and Transformation (FAST) to help provide regular piece of information and advice to farmers through digital interventions on crop weather and infestation using its WhatsApp platform.

The platform is up for use by mainly Telugu-speaking farmers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka which is likely to benefit large number of farmers.

The primary interventions of the programme are WhatsApp groups with close to 400 direct recipients who receive about 1500 customised messages on a periodic basis.

"We have recently done some educational programmes with National Food Security Mission, and organised some seminars in different parts of the States for the awareness of judicious use of agro chemicals.

However, Covid-19 has forced us to suspend such physical activities, but we have collaborated with FAST to reach out the farmers in digital way and share the latest advice to farmers based on the current situation," said V K Garg, Vice President Southern Region, Insecticides (India) Limited.