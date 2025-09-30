IIP growth soars to 4% in Aug on mining boost

New Delhi: India’s industrial production grew at four per cent in August, mainly due to better performance by the mining sector, according to government data released on Monday. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate for July has been revised upwards to 4.3 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.5 per cent. In August 2024, the IIP recorded flat growth.

“With the mining sector growth at six per cent, the All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a four per cent year-on-year growth in August 2025,” the National Statistics Office (NSO) said.

The mining sector output in August 2024 had shrunk by 4.3 per cent. The manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the index, expanded by 3.8 per cent in August this year, up from 1.2 per cent in the year-ago month. Manufacturing of ‘basic metals’ and ‘motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers’ reported a healthy growth of 12.2 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively. The NSO data further showed that the growth in the electricity segment was 4.1 per cent against a decline of 3.7 per cent in August 2024. During the April-August period of the current fiscal, the IIP growth was slower at 2.8 per cent compared to 4.3 per cent in the year-ago period. Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra, said that despite a low base, the IIP growth unexpectedly eased to 4 per cent in August 2025 from the upward revision to 4.3 per cent in July 2025. The slowdown was entirely led by manufacturing growth, which eased sharply to 3.8 per cent from 6 per cent in July 2025. In contrast, while mining output witnessed a year-on-year expansion after a gap of four months, growth in electricity generation inched up to a 5-month high, she said. “Looking ahead, the GST rationalisation is expected to boost consumption demand during the festive season, which is likely to augur well for manufacturing output in September-October 2025, once the older inventories are off the shelves,” Nayar added. As per use-based classification, NSO data showed that the capital goods segment grew by 4.4 per cent in August 2025 compared to a flat growth in the year-ago period. Consumer durables (or white goods production) growth slowed to 3.5 per cent from 5.4 per cent in August 2024. In August 2025, consumer non-durables output shrank by 6.3 per cent against a contraction of 4.4 per cent in the year-ago month.

Infrastructure/construction reported a growth of 10.6 per cent in August 2025, up from 2.7 per cent expansion a year ago. The data also showed that the output of primary goods increased by 5.2 per cent against a contraction of 2.6 per cent growth in August 2024.