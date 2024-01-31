  • Menu
IKEA’s e-commerce delivery now available in 62 new dists

IKEA’s e-commerce delivery now available in 62 new dists
Hyderabad: Swedish furniture giant IKEA has announced the rollout of its e-commerce delivery services across 62 districts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

These new service areas will provide access to a wide selection of over 7,500 well-designed, affordable, high-quality, and sustainable home furnishing products, along with practical solutions for households. Customers can browse and purchase their desired items through the IKEA app, the brand's website www.ikea.in, or via its 'shop by phone' assistance service.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer) of IKEA India said,Expanding our reach further in these markets means making IKEA more accessible to our customers, more convenient, and truly omnichannel. We see great potential in e-commerce helping us inspire and make our solutions available to the many Indians.”

