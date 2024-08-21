Ikea’s same-day delivery on pilot mode in Hyd

Live
New Delhi: Swedish furniture retailer Ikea on Tuesday said it is piloting same-day delivery in Hyderabad and has plans to scale it up across all its markets in the coming year.
Besides, it has also achieved the milestone of 100 per cent deliveries through EV-powered vehicles across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, as per its commitment for a sustainable value chain, said a statement from Ikea India.
The company also plans to achieve the same at its Mumbai operations, where it expects to reach carbon-free goal in a few months, it said.
