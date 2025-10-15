IMF raises FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.6%

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent for 2025-26 from 6.4 per cent earlier despite the punitive tariffs slapped by the US on the country’s exports.

The upward revision was on ‘carryover from a strong first quarter, more than offsetting the increase in the US effective tariff rate on imports from India since July’, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook.

In the April-June quarter of 2025-26, India grew at its fastest pace in at least a year, clocking a GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent on the back of strong private consumption.

With the government rolling out sweeping GST reforms with tax rates reduced on consumer goods and services across the board, the domestic demand is expected to gain further momentum ahead. This is expected to offset the negative impact on external demand for Indian goods due to the US tariff hike.