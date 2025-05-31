IMFA Signs 25-Year Power Purchase Agreement with AMPIN ENERGY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA), India’s leading fully integrated producer of ferro alloys, has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with AMPIN Energy Utility One Private Limited. Under the terms of the PPA, IMFA will source 40 MW of contracted demand through a hybrid renewable energy solution, comprising 58 MW AC of solar and 58 MW of wind capacity. The agreement is valid for a period of 25 years.

This partnership is expected to significantly reduce IMFA’s carbon footprint, ensure long-term energy cost stability, and support the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Bijayananda Mohapatra, Chief Operating Officer of IMFA, said: “This long-term agreement with AMPIN Energy Utility One Private Limited is a milestone in our journey towards sustainable operations. By integrating hybrid renewable energy into our power mix, we are not only reducing our dependency on conventional sources but also reinforcing our commitment to responsible manufacturing.”

The collaboration with AMPIN Energy Utility One Private Limited, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, underscores IMFA’s proactive approach in aligning its business operations with global best practices in sustainability.