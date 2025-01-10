  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Imtex to showcase nation’s mfg, tech prowess

Imtex to showcase nation’s mfg, tech prowess
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Imtex 2025, Tooltech 2025 & Digital Manufacturing 2025 exhibitions, to be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) during...

Hyderabad: Imtex 2025, Tooltech 2025 & Digital Manufacturing 2025 exhibitions, to be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) during January 23-29, will provide an unparalleled platform for industry leaders and technology enthusiasts to experience the latest developments in the machine tool industry.

Covering 90,000 square meters across 8 halls, Imtex is poised to be the largest edition yet. The exhibition will feature over 1,100 exhibitors from 23 countries, presenting live demonstrations of machines, new product launches, and live technology displays related to machine tools and digital manufacturing.

Countries such as Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and the USA are participating with dedicated pavilions showcasing their technological expertise. Imtex is known for its ability to bring together global leaders in the machine tool industry, and this edition is no exception with an expected 2,000 trade delegations from numerous sectors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick