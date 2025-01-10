Imtex to showcase nation’s mfg, tech prowess

Hyderabad: Imtex 2025, Tooltech 2025 & Digital Manufacturing 2025 exhibitions, to be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) during January 23-29, will provide an unparalleled platform for industry leaders and technology enthusiasts to experience the latest developments in the machine tool industry.

Covering 90,000 square meters across 8 halls, Imtex is poised to be the largest edition yet. The exhibition will feature over 1,100 exhibitors from 23 countries, presenting live demonstrations of machines, new product launches, and live technology displays related to machine tools and digital manufacturing.

Countries such as Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and the USA are participating with dedicated pavilions showcasing their technological expertise. Imtex is known for its ability to bring together global leaders in the machine tool industry, and this edition is no exception with an expected 2,000 trade delegations from numerous sectors.