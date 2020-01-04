Income Tax Department Issues 2020 Calendar - Know the Deadlines and Services

The income tax department has issued a new calendar for the year 2020 listing out all the essential tax-related deadlines. Designed as the "File-it-yourself" calendar to help taxpayers file their income tax returns easily, the e-calendar maps your ITR filing journey. "Here is a calendar with important dates for you so that you don't have to miss a thing. We hope that this will make your filing journey easier," the income tax department said in an email sent out to taxpayers.

The e-calendar also informs taxpayers of the various services being offered by the taxman. The January month calendar reminds you about the due dates for TCS and TDS deposits for the quarter ending December 31, 2019

Important tax-related deadlines that we need to remember:

March 15- Due date for payment of the fourth and last instalment of advance tax for the year 2020-21.

March 31- Last date for filing belated or revised return of income for the assessment year 2019-20 (where assessment is not completed).

May 15 - Last date to submit TCS statement for Q4 of FY 2019-20.

May 31- Deadline for the quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the previous quarter.

June 15- Deadline to pay the first instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2021-22.

July 31 - Last date for filing of income tax returns (ITR) for most individuals.

September 15 - Last reminder for paying off the second instalment of advance tax.

September 30- Last date for filing of ITR for corporate taxpayers and all those whose accounts are liable to be audited.

December 15- Last date for paying the third instalment of advance tax for AY 2020-21.