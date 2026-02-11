Minister distributes bicycles to students

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that a total of 7000 bicycles have been distributed free of charge to high school, intermediate, and polytechnic students in Addanki constituency with donor assistance, implementing the Talliki Vandanam scheme beyond political considerations.

During his Tuesday visit to the constituency, he inaugurated a community hall built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Kondamanjuluru village of J Panguluru mandal, and opened a Gokulam shed in the same village. He emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to providing basic infrastructure and grassroots rural development. At Konidena village in Ballikurava mandal, the minister distributed bicycles to 237 students from the Zilla Parishad High School. He stated that the Talliki Vandanam scheme ensures Rs 15000 reaches every eligible student in each household, with books and bags provided without any political symbols or colours.

He acknowledged CSR contributions from SAIL, NEDCAP, ASSIST, and other organisations that enabled bicycle distribution.