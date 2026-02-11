Naidu raises Bill on Amaravati issue with Shah

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the legal status of the State capital, Amaravati.

During his Delhi tour on Tuesday, the Chief Minister sought early introduction of the proposed Bill in Parliament to settle the capital issue. With the Centre already deciding to bring legislation on Amaravati, Naidu is learnt to have urged Amit Shah to table the Bill during the second phase of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The discussions reportedly focused on legal clarity and procedural aspects related to the capital city. Apart from Amaravati, the Chief Minister also raised other issues concerning the State during his meeting with the Union home minister.

Later, Naidu met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the release of Central funds to Andhra Pradesh. He also sought approvals for several key development projects and raised pending financial issues affecting the State.

The Chief Minister also held talks with minister for steel and heavy Industris H D Kumaraswamy and thanked the Centre for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant turning profitable. Naidu told Kumaraswamy that the turnaround of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) was possible due to timely financial assistance from the Central government, consistent support from the State government, and the sustained efforts of the plant’s workers and employees.

He said the Vizag Steel Plant is now operating at full capacity and posting profits. The Chief Minister urged the Centre to continue extending similar support and cooperation to ensure long-term stability of RINL.

The Chief Minister was accompanied during the meetings by Central ministers from Andhra Pradesh K Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, state finance minister Payyavula Keshav and several Members of Parliament.