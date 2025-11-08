Live
- Hockey Hyderabad organises exhibition matches
- Indian Hockey celebrates centenary with Olympics’ legends
- Pukhraj claims maiden pro title
- Hong Kong Sixes: Uthappa shines as India beat Pak by 2 runs in rain-hit game
- Erigaisi draws first blood against Vokhidov; Gukesh held
- Nandita Das enjoys a nostalgic return to her alma mater on Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary
- Lisa Mishra returns to stage after 15 years with ‘A Perfect Time To Panic’
- Kalyani Priyadarshan on love finding its way in a sea of faces
- When little joints hurt: Recognising and managing arthritis in children
- Today is National STEM/STEAM Day: The magic of STEAM in shaping tomorrow’s innovators
India clocks record gold ETFs at $850 mn
Taking total to all-time high of $3.05 bn in 2025 so far
Mumbai: India’s gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $850 million in net inflows in October, taking the total to a record $3.05 billion in 2025 to date -- the highest-ever for a single year, according to the World Gold Council (WGC) data.
October inflows were approximately 6 per cent lower than September's $911 million, but it marked the second-largest monthly inflow in Asia.Continued positive flows for the fifth consecutive month took the assets under management (AUM) to $11.3 billion, as per the data.
Overall, global gold ETF inflows reached $8.2 billion in October, placing the bullion market set to achieve one of its strongest years on record.India ranked third globally in ETF inflows during October, following the US with $6.33 billion and China with $4.51 billion. Japan followed India with $499.5 million of inflows, while France recorded $312 million.
Meanwhile, several European markets saw outflows, led by the UK with $3.5 billion, followed by Germany and Italy.Global gold ETFs' total AUM rose 6 per cent month-on-month to $503 billion by the end of October, with total holdings up 1 per cent at 3,893 tonnes.
The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold slipped to Rs 1,20,231 on Friday, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), amidst renewed interest in profit booking.“Technically, gold’s key make-or-break level stands at $3,855, while silver is defending the $46.70 support zone.