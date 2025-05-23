India emerging as connector country: RBI

New Delhi In the midst of global trade realignments and industrial policy shifts, India is increasingly positioned to function as a ‘connector country’ that can become a key intermediary in sectors such as technology, digital services, and pharmaceuticals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Indian economy continues to be ring-fenced by stability encompassing monetary, financial and political stability; policy consistency and certainty; congenial business environment; and strong macroeconomic fundamentals along with a policy ecosystem that is transparent, rule-based, and forward-looking, said the ‘State of the Economy’ report by the central bank.

The global growth continues to face headwinds with persistent trade frictions, heightened policy uncertainty, and weak consumer sentiment weighing on the outlook. Despite this, the Indian economy is exhibiting resilience even after high trade and tariff-related concerns, RBI said.

