India Energy Week 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 700 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technology

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Monday that India Energy Week 2025 (IEW 25), the second-largest energy event globally in terms of ministerial and CEO participation, will kick off on Tuesday (February 11) at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka in the national capital.

The flagship energy event of the Government of India scheduled to be held from February 11 to 14, will host over 700 exhibitors, and 10 pavilions from countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Japan and Russia showcasing cutting-edge technology.

There will also be eight thematic zones with the event providing a premier platform to drive the global energy dialogue, showcase breakthrough technologies, and foster international collaboration for a sustainable energy future, he explained.

IEW 2025 offers a platform where global stakeholders can freely exchange ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration on key energy projects, including green hydrogen technologies, solar innovations, or advanced exploration techniques.

The event will see participation from major Indian energy ministries, including the Ministry of Power, MNRE, NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Mines, reflecting India’s commitment to integrated energy solutions, the Minister said.

The Sustainable Mobility Pavilion, set up by SIAM, will showcase 15 cutting-edge vehicle models from 10 vehicle manufacturing companies, under the theme "People-Centric Mobility Ecosystem".

The minister urged the attendees to explore pioneering technologies developed by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Key exhibits include ONGC's deep-sea simulation game, HPCL's indigenous Solid Oxide Fuel Cell System, BPCL's LPG cylinder ATM, and CSIR's e-tractor for sustainable agriculture.

The Minister said that on the sidelines of IEW 2025, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will host a Clean Cooking Ministerial, bringing together global policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to accelerate the transition to clean cooking solutions.

The event will showcase India's success with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) as a model for global adoption.

It aims to foster international collaboration, drive policy discussions, and facilitate technology sharing to ensure clean, affordable, and accessible cooking energy for households worldwide.

IEW will be bigger than ever with unparalleled global participation, including 20+ Foreign Energy Ministers and Deputy Ministers representing advanced economies, largest energy producers, and key nations of global south.

The event will also feature Heads of leading international organisations and 90 CEOs from some of the world’s largest Fortune 500 energy companies, according to a Ministry statement.

IEW 2025 Incorporates seven key strategic themes (Collaboration, Resilience, Transition, Capacity, Digital Frontiers, Innovation, Leadership) with greater emphasis on pragmatic solutions for decarbonisation, energy equity, and low-carbon economies.

The inclusion of 20 thematic categories this year, compared to 18 in 2024, highlights a broader focus on cutting-edge issues such as AI, digitalisation, and maritime decarbonisation.

The conference's structured stages—Resilience and Transition—align perfectly with India's dual goals of energy independence and decarbonisation, ensuring relevance to global and national agendas alike.