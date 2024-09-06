India on track to 500GW by 2030: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said speed and scale have helped India increase its solar energy capacity by 32-fold in the last ten years and will eventually enable the nation to achieve its target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.In a video message to the International Solar Festival, Modi said, “In the past few years, India has taken many massive strides in green energy. We were the first G20 nation to achieve the Paris commitments in renewable energy.” He explained that the remarkable growth of solar energy is a key reason for making this possible.

“Our solar energy capacity has increased 32-fold in the last ten years. This speed and scale will also help us achieve 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030,” he said. Modi also suggested that the imbalance in the concentration of green energy investment needs to be addressed. Manufacturing and technology need to be democratised to help developing countries, he said, adding that empowering least developed countries and small island developing states should be a top priority.