India Post gears up for 24-hr delivery
Guarantee-based next day delivery from Jan
Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India Post will roll out a guarantee-based service of mails and parcels with delivery timelines of 24 hours and 48 hours.
The minister said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards. “We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels.
There will be 24-hour Speed Post service which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours,” Scindia said.
These services will be launched in January, he added. He said that there will be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered next day from around 3-5 days at present.