India ranked among world's top 3 countries for Green Building Certification in 2024

New Delhi: India retained its third spot on the US Green Building Council's (USGBC) annual list of top 10 countries and regions for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) in 2024 with 370 projects, across both buildings and spaces, being certified for LEED in the country covering 8.50 million gross square metres (GSM).

India has consistently ranked among the top three countries for LEED certifications, underscoring its dedication to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

The ranking reflects India’s focus on combating climate change and promoting environmentally conscious practices through green development initiatives. LEED certifications in India are managed by the Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI), which works to accelerate the adoption of green buildings nationwide.

China topped the rankings with over 25 million GSM certified followed by Canada with 10 million GSM. The annual ranking by USGBC highlights the significant progress made by countries and regions outside the United States in adopting healthy, sustainable and resilient building design, construction and operations.

GBCI MD, Southeast Asia & Middle East, Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, said: "India’s remarkable achievement of 370 LEED-certified projects in 2024 highlights the country’s steadfast commitment to sustainable development and climate action. With 8.50 million GSM of green-certified space, India is not only addressing the growing need for sustainable urban infrastructure but also making significant strides towards achieving the United Nations’ SDGs for 2030. As the nation continues to expand its urban footprint, the adoption of green building practices will be central to improving community well-being and mitigating climate change. India’s ongoing push for net-zero emissions by 2070 further solidifies its leadership in the global movement for a sustainable future."

India’s growing real estate market is increasingly aligned with sustainable practices. The expansion of LEED certifications beyond commercial spaces to industrial, residential, and educational sectors underscores the country’s commitment to its net-zero targets and sustainable growth. As LEED continues to evolve, India remains a global leader in green building practices, inspiring other nations to prioritise sustainability in their built environments, according to a GBCI statement.

This year marks the 25th anniversary since the USGBC launched the LEED rating system. Since its establishment in 2000, USGBC’s LEED metrics-based system has set the standard for rating and promoting healthy, resilient, sustainable, and efficient buildings. It has become the world’s most widely used green building program aimed at empowering the sector to decarbonise.

USGBC is finalising its later iteration of the rating system–LEED v5. The final version will be released later this year and will reflect the feedback received from the community.