‘India sets remarkable GDP record for world’

As India’s economic momentum strengthened further in the September quarter, with official data revealing that the real GDP grew 8.2 per cent in Q2 of FY2025-26, political leaders on Saturday said the milestone reflects a remarkable achievement and positions India as a leading performer in the global economy.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “India has set a remarkable GDP record for the world. This is an outstanding economic achievement for the country, which not only benefits India but also sends a strong positive signal globally. It reflects exceptionally strong economic performance.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also expressed pride in the latest figures. He added, “India has made a significant leap in GDP. This has been possible under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, under whose guidance substantial progress has been made across all sectors. From agricultural science to space technology, India is advancing at the same pace as the world. In 2014, India ranked 11th globally in terms of economy; today it is 4th, and soon it is expected to reach 3rd.” JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad termed the growth “historic.”

He said, “There were concerns over global trade and tariff issues, and most rating agencies had declared India’s economy stable. However, no one anticipated such strong numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major reform decisions and supportive policies have taken the economy to new heights.”