India will be 'Hospital of the World': Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that along with being the 'Pharmacy of the World', India will also become the 'Hospital of the World'. Speaking at the inauguration of CII's 12th MedTech Global Summit here, Goyal was quoted in a statement as saying that "we will also become the 'Hospital of the World', where the world will be able to use facilities, high quality medical care and high quality treatment that India will provide to the rest of the world".

According to the Minister, the medical devices industry will be at the forefront of bringing technology to India and "ensuring our rightful place in global trade for equipment and global engagement with hospitals internationally".

Besides, Goyal pointed out that the pharmaceutical industry persevered to ensure an adequate supply of medicines for India and the world. "The medical devices industry laboured and helped us indigenously prepare products required to fight Covid-19," he said in the statement. Our doctors, paramedics and medical fraternity have made the nation proud by serving the common man relentlessly through their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of India.