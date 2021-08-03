Indian Bank signs MoU with IIT Bombay for extending exclusive credit facility to Start-ups and MSMEs

Indian Bank has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) – an initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay – for extending exclusive credit facilities to startups and MSMEs.



SINE, IIT, Bombay is the forerunner in setting up joint R&D with industries and supporting start-up incubation. SINE, IIT, Bombay provides support to the MSME sector by providing joint research and development arrangements and technical and financial support for incubation and acceleration of high-end technology products.



The Bank will extend loans of up to 50 crore rupees to these start-ups for their working capital requirements or purchase of machinery and equipment. As the name goes, this initiative, which is mutually beneficial for both Bank and IIT, Bombay, will be the springboard for start-ups to realise their ambitions.



Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank Padmaja Chunduru highlighted the start-ups' need to be suitably counselled about the significance of equity and debt funding.

