Indian CEOs aggressive on biz plans than global peers

New Delhi : About 90 per cent of Indian CEOs believe that investments in existing operations and new areas through joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are critical for growth, a report showed on Monday.

Indian CEOs are more confident than their global counterpart on cost of doing business (EoDB), revenue and competitive position, according to the latest EY-Parthenon CEO Outlook Survey: Global Confidence Index 2025.They are very optimistic that they can successfully reimagine their business model for the future through transformation.

The survey also found that 86 per cent CEOs recognise the pivotal role of emerging technologies, marking them as a key investment priority for the next 12 months, while 90 per cent believe successful AI adoption and workforce upskilling will define industry leaders.

This forward-thinking approach underscores the resilience and adaptability of Indian businesses, with transformation at the heart of their ambitions.

“Organisations that adopt a transformative mindset can convert upheaval into prospects for growth, consistently adapting and evolving to confidently to shape their future with confidence,” said Rohan Sachdev, Consulting Leader, EY India.

The survey revealed that the most confident CEOs prioritise enduring transformation strategies, focusing on strengthening relationships with customers and employees amid macroeconomic and technological shifts.

It highlighted that strategic vision and investment in people – including upskilling employees to keep pace with technological innovation – are considered essential levers for growth. About 20 per cent of CEOs said improving customer engagement and retention is the first priority, followed by 18 per cent who said improving employee engagement and retention.

Nearly 16 per cent said reducing costs and unlocking savings, and 14 per cent stated that enhancing product and process innovation can improve current offerings and create new products and services.

“Adaptability is the key advantage for organisations in India today. Those who embrace transformation can turn disruption into opportunity, constantly learning, evolving, and confidently shaping their future,” said Anurag Gupta, Partner and National Leader, EY-Parthenon India.