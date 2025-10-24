  • Menu
Indian economy may grow 6.7-6.9% in FY26: Deloitte

New Delhi: Deloitte India on Thursday projected India’s economy to grow 6.7-6.9 per cent in the current fiscal amid buoyant demand and policy reforms. Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal. Deloitte India’s ‘India Economic Outlook’ report forecasts a GDP growth between 6.7 and 6.9 per cent, averaging 6.8 per cent this fiscal year, up by 0.3 percentage points from Deloitte’s previous forecast.

This performance signals not just resilience, but a renewed sense of India emerging stronger than most nations. Similar growth rates are expected in the subsequent year, but the range of variation remains broader due to uncertainties associated with trade and investment. The GDP growth forecast is in lines with the RBI which projected FY26 economic growth at 6.8 per cent.

