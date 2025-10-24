Live
- Strong Q2 growth, GST reforms to help India’s growth expand at 6.6 pc this year: IMF
- Chennai Urologist Warns Against Excess Salt Intake: Simple Dietary Tweaks Can Safeguard Kidney Health
- PM Modi express shock over Kurnool bus tragedy, announces ex-gratia
- Piyush Pandey, Iconic Indian Advertising Visionary And Ogilvy India Leader, Passes Away At 70
- Deal momentum gains pace in consumer, retail sectors
- Ethanol imbalance: 350 distilleries stare at uncertain future
- FTCCI, TG govt team up for tourism boost
- Supply water to Beluguppa and Seerpi tanks from Jeedipalli reservoir: Keshav
- Indian economy may grow 6.7-6.9% in FY26: Deloitte
- AI hogs limelight in VC funding
Indian economy may grow 6.7-6.9% in FY26: Deloitte
New Delhi: Deloitte India on Thursday projected India’s economy to grow 6.7-6.9 per cent in the current fiscal amid buoyant demand and policy reforms....
New Delhi: Deloitte India on Thursday projected India’s economy to grow 6.7-6.9 per cent in the current fiscal amid buoyant demand and policy reforms. Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal. Deloitte India’s ‘India Economic Outlook’ report forecasts a GDP growth between 6.7 and 6.9 per cent, averaging 6.8 per cent this fiscal year, up by 0.3 percentage points from Deloitte’s previous forecast.
This performance signals not just resilience, but a renewed sense of India emerging stronger than most nations. Similar growth rates are expected in the subsequent year, but the range of variation remains broader due to uncertainties associated with trade and investment. The GDP growth forecast is in lines with the RBI which projected FY26 economic growth at 6.8 per cent.