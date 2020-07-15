Indian Green Building Council announces IGL's 5th edition from July 21

Hyderabad: CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Amaravati Chapter, in order to achieve its vision and propagate the green building concepts, is organising fifth edition of IGBC Green League (IGL) from July 21.



The green building body launched learn & win concept titled 'IGBC Green League (IGL) - Learning & Growing Together' in 2016 and the training initiative has received huge response in the last four years.

"Keeping this revering success of IGL in view, CII IGBC is organizing the '5th Edition of IGBC Green League (IGL) – Reform, Perform & Transform commencing July 21, 2020 for five consecutive days in its first phase across India," IGBC said in a statement.

Each day will have 3 hrs 30 min of learnings for developers, architects, consultants, corporates, research scholars, MEPs & facility managers through tutorials culminating into a national level quiz competition on sustainability and green attributes, it added.

Vijay Sai Meka, Chairman, IGBC Amaravati Chapter, said that all the participants will be trained and prepared by industry experts to participate in the national level quiz competition. He further added that this league would help architects, designers and engineers to think and build sustainably. "I urge all my developer friends to use this platform to develop their own in-house capabilities of creating only green buildings," he said. Last date for registration is July 20, 2020.