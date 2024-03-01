Indian pace of innovation rising: Gates

Indian innovations across the spectrum are fantastic and are the key to solving problems in the field of health, agriculture, gender and climate, Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, said in the national capital on Thursday.

Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), who is on an India tour, was speaking at IIT-Delhi on innovations for public good.“I am looking at innovators in India that can help with all kinds of problems, starting with health, but also agriculture, gender and climate.