Indiana,Telangana can collaborate by fostering trade partnerships in big way

The US is India’s largest trading partner, and also one of the few countries with which India had a trade surplus in 2023-24. Indiana, a State in the Midwestern region of the United States, supports few India-based corporations, specialising in information technology (IT), life sciences and automotive manufacturing, while many Indiana-based companies support global operations in India. The top trade categories between Indiana and India include pharmaceuticals, engines/transmissions, motor vehicle parts and apparel. The city of Indianapolis has shared a sister city relationship with Hyderabad, as Purdue University has the largest enrollment of Indian undergraduate students of any US college or university. Recently, World Trade Center Shamshabad hosted Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, while he was on a 10-day economic development trip in India. To unlock new avenues for trade, innovation, and collaborations, the Secretary of State held discussions with Indian counterparts. Morales is Indiana’s 63rd Secretary of State. He previously served as an aide in the Secretary of State’s office, and as an aide to Vice President Mike Pence during his tenure as Governor of Indiana. He has also worked as a business executive, consultant and entrepreneur. In an exclusive interview, Diego Morales speaks about Indiana’s business-friendly environment and collaborations between its tech firms and Telangana’s IT ecosystem.

How do you see Indiana and Telangana collaborating to strengthen bilateral investment in technology and manufacturing?

Indiana and Telangana can collaborate by fostering trade partnerships, promoting technology exchange, and encouraging investments in advanced manufacturing and innovation-driven industries.

What opportunities does Indiana offer to members of the Indian diaspora looking to establish or expand their business presence in the US?

Forbes ranked Indiana as one of the best States to start a business. Indiana offers a business-friendly environment, robust infrastructure, and access to key industries, making it an attractive destination for Indian entrepreneurs looking to expand in the US.

What best practices from Indiana’s regulatory framework can help Telangana enhance its ease of doing business?

Indiana’s streamlined regulatory processes, pro-business policies, and investment-friendly incentives can serve as a model to enhance Telangana’s ease of doing business.

How can Indiana’s business digitization strategies complement Telangana’s smart governance initiatives?

Indiana’s advancements in business digitisation, including e-governance solutions and digital infrastructure, can complement Telangana’s smart governance initiatives by improving efficiency and transparency.

What steps can be taken to foster stronger IT collaborations between Indiana and Telangana?

Stronger IT collaborations can be fostered through joint research projects, business delegations, and partnerships between Indiana’s tech firms and Telangana’s IT ecosystem.

How can universities in Indiana and Telangana collaborate to facilitate student exchange programs and skill development in emerging industries?

We are so proud of our esteemed universities here in Indiana. Universities in both regions can collaborate through student exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and industry-focused skill development programmes in areas like AI, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing.

How do you perceive Telangana’s vision of achieving $1 trillion economy, and in what ways can Indiana collaborate to support this ambitious growth trajectory?

Telangana’s ambitious economic vision aligns with Indiana’s strengths in manufacturing, logistics, and innovation, creating opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and knowledge sharing.

How is Indiana positioning itself as a destination for global talent and investment?

Indiana is positioning itself as an international destination by investing in workforce development, fostering innovation hubs, and maintaining policies that attract businesses and talent from around the world.

As Indiana’s Secretary of State, I am committed to putting our State on the international stage.

What support structures - incubators, policy incentives, or cultural programs, exist for international entrepreneurs and their families?

Indiana provides various support structures, including business incubators, tax incentives, and cultural initiatives, to help international entrepreneurs and their families integrate and succeed.

What message would you like to convey to Indian-origin innovators and business leaders considering Indiana as their next growth hub?

Indiana welcomes Indian-origin innovators and business leaders, offering a dynamic economic environment, strong industry networks, and commitment. With our strong manufacturing base, world-class workforce, and strategic location in the heart of the US, Indiana is uniquely positioned as an ideal place for business growth and investment. We encourage Indian companies to consider Indiana as their next growth hub, where they can thrive in a dynamic business environment, supported by our pro-business policies and committed to fostering long-term success. We look forward to building stronger partnerships and seeing even greater collaboration between our two regions. Together, we can unlock new potential and drive economic prosperity for both Indiana and India.