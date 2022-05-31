India's 2nd stainless steel FOB commissioned at Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: India's second stainless steel foot-over-bridge was opened at the Srikakulam Railway Station by State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam and others on Monday.

RDSO-approved stainless steel grade for coastal railway infrastructure was used. Jindal Steel Company constructed the most cost-effective FOB. The bridge was thrown open to the public in the presence of local MP K Ramamohan Naidu and Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy.

Jindal Stainless developed the most cost-effective and high-quality stainless steel for structural applications – Jindal Durasafe especially for coastal areas. The grade, IRS 350 CR, has 10-12 per cent chromium, a key ingredient in fighting corrosion, and has been designed for zero maintenance, about 100 years' service life, and lower life cycle cost and carbon footprint.

It comes in offerings like plates, girders, and channels. The company collaborated with RDSO (Research Designs & Standards Organisation) and IIT Roorkee for testing, approval and endorsement of the grade, which eventually led to its formalisation for coastal railway infrastructure applications.

In its commitment to a more comfortable journey for passengers, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway provided the 2nd FOB at Srikakulam Road Railway Station. The first such FOB was commissioned at Naupada station in Srikakulam district some time ago.

The DRM said that this was the second such FOB after the one at Naupada in Indian Railways where a stainless steel girder was used for an FOB. The codal life of the stainless-steel FOB is 125 years as per RDSO. Being in the coastal area, this stainless steel structure will be corrosion free and life will be much more than that of any normal mild steel FOB. We look forward to strengthening India's railway infrastructure with sustainable choices going forward as well, he added.

In his address, Seetharam appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Railways and Waltair Division authorities in particular, for providing such amenities at the station. He said that the second FOB, a long standing demand, will definitely be more useful to the public of this region.

Ramamohan Naidu lauded the railway authorities for their commitment to enhance the public amenities at Srikakulam Road Station. He said that it was a proud moment for everyone that India's first and second stainless steel FOB were commissioned in Srikakulam district and hoped the demands raised by the local public for improvement of amenities would also be fulfilled in near future. He congratulated all the railway team.