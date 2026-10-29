India’s cloud data capacity projected to grow nearly 4-5 times by 2030: Govt factsheet

New Delhi: India’s cloud ecosystem is witnessing rapid expansion, with the country’s cloud data capacity projected to grow nearly 4–5 times by 2030, a government factsheet showed on Thursday, adding that as of September 2026, India has empanelled 30 Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), with infrastructure across locations.

The empanelled providers include Indian companies such as Jio Platforms Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), ITI Limited, RailTel Corporation of India Limited, AdaniConneX Private Limited and Yotta Data Services Private Limited.

International providers include Google Cloud India Private Limited, Oracle India Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited and Amazon Web Services India Private Limited, among others, according to the factsheet.

Data centres house the servers and storage systems that power cloud computing.

India’s data centre sector is gaining momentum, driven by growing demand for digital services and AI computing.

As of August 2026, India’s data centre capacity reached 1.57 GW and is projected to grow to nearly 8 GW by 2030. The sector is concentrated in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Jamnagar.

Emerging data centre hubs are also gaining traction in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Meeting this growing demand requires substantial capital, and the sector is attracting around $70 billion in investments underway, alongside a further $90 billion in announced projects. These investments are expected to augment computing capacity and broaden India’s domestic cloud capabilities, said the factsheet.

Cloud infrastructure equips researchers and start-ups with the computing resources needed to deploy AI applications, it added.

The IndiaAI Mission, approved with an outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore, is broadening access to computing resources. More than 45,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) have been onboarded for a common AI computing facility.

These resources provide Indian start-ups and academic institutions with affordable computing power for AI development, reducing the need for investment in dedicated equipment.

“Rising reliance on cloud infrastructure across digital governance, public service delivery, and technology-driven platforms is driving demand for computing resources. Investments in data centres are augmenting domestic capacity, while targeted skill-development initiatives are cultivating a workforce equipped for cloud-based technologies,” according to the official statement.



