India’s coal production clocks 6 pc growth to cross 830 million tonnes

New Delhi : India's coal sector has registered a 5.88 per cent increase in production to 830.66 million tonnes (MT) during April 2024 to January 2025 of the current financial year, from 784.51 MT recorded during the same period of 2023-24, according to a Coal Ministry statement issued on Monday.

The total coal production during January 2025 has reached 104.43 MT, reflecting a 4.38 per cent increase over 100.05 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The contribution from captive, commercial, and other entities for January 2025 has also been particularly strong, with production surging by 31.07 per cent to 19.68 MT, from 15.01 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Similarly, coal dispatch has also kept pace with this growth. The total coal dispatch during January 2025 stands at 92.40 MT, registering a 6.31 per cent increase from 86.92 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The coal dispatch from captive and other entities for January 2025 has also shown robust growth, reaching 17.72 MT as compared to 13.64 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a 29.94 per cent increase. Meanwhile, the cumulative coal dispatch up to January 2025 has risen to 843.75 MT, marking a 5.73 per cent increase from 798.02 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year.

As of January 2025, the total coal production from captive and commercial mines for the financial year 2024-25 has surged to 150.25 million tonnes (MT), surpassing last financial year’s total of 147.12 MT by January 27, 2025, 64 days ahead of schedule. This marks an impressive 34.05 year-on-year growth from 112.08 MT at the end of January 2024, underscoring the resilience and accelerated pace of India’s coal industry, the official statement said.

Similarly, coal dispatch has mirrored this success, with the total dispatch for the financial year reaching 154.61 MT, surpassing last financial year’s total of 142.79 MT by January 11, 2025. This reflects a robust 33.75 per cent increase from 115.57 MT in January 2024, ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted coal supply to key industries, including power, steel, and cement.

Additionally, the Ministry of Coal has granted Mine Opening Permissions for three new mines - Bhaskarpara, Utkal E, and Rajhara North (Central and Eastern). Notably, Rajhara North (Central and Eastern), allocated to Fairmine Carbon Pvt. Ltd., is the first commercial coal mine in Jharkhand to receive Mine Opening Permission. This development will significantly contribute to boosting coal production and enhancing the role of commercial mining in the region, the statement added.