India’s dairy sector adds 13% to global milk output

India’s livestock sector is contributing 13 per cent to global milk production, 30.23 per cent to agricultural GVA, and 5.5 per cent to the national economy, is the backbone of rural prosperity and nutritional security, Divya Kumar Gulati, Chairman, CLFMA of India has said. Addressing the meeting, he said, “With stronger policies, better cold-chain infrastructure, and innovation, India can shift from being the world’s largest producer to a global export leader. Our proposals for Export Oriented Zones (EOZs) and a Livestock Export & Domestic Development Authority aim to unlock competitiveness and global opportunities.”

The Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association of India (CLFMA) inaugurated its 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 66th National Symposium here. The two-day event, themed “Animal Agriculture in India – The Way Forward,” brings together policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, and stakeholders to deliberate on the future of livestock, dairy, poultry, and aquaculture in India. Prof S P Singh Baghel, said, “Our livestock and fisheries sectors represent the resilience of rural India..”