Live
- Ram Rajya doesn't mean one-sided governance: Goa Forward Party
- Unprecedented security measures in Imphal, MHA officials hold meetings with several groups
- Pran Pratistha ceremony was an event of BJP, RSS: Manoj Jha
- Karnataka: Kalaburagi city tense after Ambedkar statue vandalised
- Madras High Court asks TN Assembly Secretariat to respond by March 11 on plea for live streaming
- India’s ACME Group inks pact to supply green ammonia to Japan’s IHI Corporation
- Israeli troops cut off Khan Younis after suffering worst Gaza loss
- 282 drug abusers undergoing de-addiction treatment in Punjab: IGP
- Australian Open: Jannik Sinner qualifies for top-four
- 'Special Guests': Chairpersons of 250 PACS to witnesses R-Day Parade
Just In
India's direct tax collections leap 160% over 9 years
he country’s net direct tax collections have increased by 160.52 per cent from Rs 6,38,596 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 16,63,686 crore in 2022-23, according to consolidated time-series data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday.
New Delhi: The country’s net direct tax collections have increased by 160.52 per cent from Rs 6,38,596 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 16,63,686 crore in 2022-23, according to consolidated time-series data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday.
The gross direct tax collections of Rs 19,72,248 crore in 2022-23 have registered an increase of over 173.31 per cent compared to the corresponding figure of. 7,21,604 crore in 2013-14. The direct taxes include personal income tax and corporate tax.
The direct tax to GDP ratio has gone up from 5.62 per cent in 2013-14 to 6.11 per cent in 2022-23.
Meanwhile, the cost of tax collection has decreased from 0.57 per cent of total collection in 2013-14 to 0.51 per cent of total collection in 2022-23.
The total number of ITRs filed in FY 2022-23 stands at 7.78 crore showing an increase of 104.91 per cent as compared to total number of ITRs of 3.80 crore filed in FY 2013-14.