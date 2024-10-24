India’s M&As surge 66% in 9 mths

New Delhi: The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal activity in value in India surged 66 per cent in the first nine months this year, outpacing 10 per cent growth globally and 5 per cent decrease in the Asia-Pacific region overall, according to a report on Wednesday.

The M&A activity in India has been strong in 2024, bucking the trend in the other Asia-Pacific markets, according to a global report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG)“This highlights India’s unique resilience and appeal. Sectors like technology, media, industrials and healthcare have been key drivers of large deals, capitalising on the ‘Make in India’ initiative, India’s strengthening ties with US and Europe coupled with ongoing regulatory tensions between China and the West,” said Dhruv Shah, Managing Director and Partner, BCG.

Deal volume in India declined by 3 per cent in the reporting period but not as sharply as it did globally (13 per cent) or in the Asia-Pacific region as a whole (13 per cent).