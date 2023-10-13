Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
India’s trade deficit dips in Sep as imports decline
India’s merchandise trade deficit fell to $19.4 billion in September from $24.2 billion in August as imports declined by 15 per cent during the month, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said at a press briefing on Friday.
New Delhi: India’s merchandise trade deficit fell to $19.4 billion in September from $24.2 billion in August as imports declined by 15 per cent during the month, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said at a press briefing on Friday.
The country’s merchandise exports declined by 2.6 per cent to $34.47 billion compared to the same month last year, while the imports were valued at $53.84 billion in September.
In the previous month, merchandise exports were $34.48 billion, while imports stood at $58.64 billion.
Sequentially compared to August, exports remained flat while imports declined 8.2 per cent.
The exports that were hit during September included petroleum products, gems and jewellery and engineering goods.
However, electronic goods fared better.
Gold imports went up during the month.