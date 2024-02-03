Indiawood expo from Feb 22

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Indiawood expo, which showcases woodworking and furniture production technologies, will be held from February 22-26, 2024 in Bengaluru.

Featuring more than 950 companies, from more than 50 countries, over 75,000 trade visitors and 75,000 square metres of exhibition area, the event will offer a glimpse into the latest innovations, technology and offer unparalleled networking opportunities.

India Wood 2024, the biggest in the history of the event, will bring together industry leaders, technology suppliers and buyers from around the world. It will also feature a comprehensive line-up of seminars, workshops, and panel discussions led by experts and thought leaders, the organisers said.

